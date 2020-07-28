Chennai: 14% active cases, 84% recover from Covid-19

Chennai: After a spike in Covid-19 cases in Chennai in the past few days, the spread seems to be controlled as the number of active cases has decreased.

A total of 95,857 cases Covid-19 cases have been recorded by the Greater Chennai Corporation since March.

Out of this, close to 80,761 persons have recovered, this is nearly 84 per cent. According to data from Chennai Corporation, currently the active cases stand at 13, 064 (14 per cent).

The death rate is 2.12 per cent and 2,032 lives have been lost to the pandemic. As part of rapid testing, on 27 July as many as 11,194 persons were tested.

The Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break up of the places which has Covid-19. A hot spot, Kodambakkam has 1,970 active cases and Anna Nagar, another containment zone has 1,529 patients testing positive. Adyar has 1,260 active cases and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar has 1,038 cases.

Royapuram, which had the highest positive patients now has 852 cases and Tondiarpet has 602 persons with the viral infection.

Royapuram, which has 70 per cent of its population affected, is showing an impressive recovery rate with 9,874 persons overcoming the viral infection.

It may be noted that Teynampet has the highest death toll in the city with 313, followed by Royapuram with 251 deaths.