Covid-19 positive woman alleges doctor molested her at hospital

Noida: A woman alleged that she was molested by a doctor in the isolation ward of a private hospital in Noida where both were undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

In her complaint to the police, the 20-year-old alleged that the incident took place on Monday. Based on that, an FIR was lodged at the local expressway police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said, “The woman was in the isolation ward of the private hospital. There was a man, a medical practitioner, who too was infected with coronavirus and was sharing the ward with her.”

According to officials, the complainant and the accused both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, just a day after one another.

Police officials said an investigation was under way and there appeared to be lapses on part of the hospital, which allegedly admitted a man and a woman in the same isolation ward in violation of the norms.