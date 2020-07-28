Fix deteriorating law and order: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fix the deteriorating law and order in the State.

In a letter to Yogi, a copy of which was released to the media, she asserted that it is the responsibility of police and administration to take action in the wake of rising incidents of kidnapping.

She raised the matter of Vikram Tyagi, a businessman from Ghaziabad who has been missing for almost a month.

Tyagi’s family suspects that he has been kidnapped, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Even after repeated requests, no concrete action has been taken by the police or administration, she alleged.

‘Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the police officers to fully assist them,’ she said.

She further said in the letter that kidnapping incidents are increasing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh.