Stalin calls for DMK MLAs, MPs and dist heads meet

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Assembly today called for a meet of the party’s MLAs, MPs and district secretaries.

The meet will be held via video conferencing, during which Stalin will address the representatives from the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

The announcement for the meet has come a day after Stalin chaired an ‘all-party’ meet, attended by leaders of DMK’s alliance partners.

The meet condemned the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, alleging that its objective was only to satisfy the corporate houses.

A resolution adopted at the meeting alleged that the public hearing on the draft was nothing but eyewash. ‘When the Environment Policy, 2006, is under criticism on the ground that it has failed to protect natural resources and people’s livelihood, the new draft is an atrocious act,’ it said.

The meet urged the government that the draft be withdrawn and the existing policy strengthened. Another resolution accused the BJP of trying to destroy the pluralistic nature of Tamilnadu and seeking to appropriate the media in its favour before the 2021 Assembly election.