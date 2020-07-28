TN CM launches projects involving Rs 5,553 crore investments

Chennai: In a big boost to industrial development amid battling spread of coronavirus pandemic, Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone and launched new projects involving a total investment of Rs 5,553 crore and generating more than 31,000 jobs.

At a function held at the State Secretariat, Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for eight new projects involving an investment of Rs 2,368 crore and generate 24,870 jobs, and launched commercial operations of 11 other projects worth Rs 3,185 crore investments and offering 6,955 jobs.

He laid the foundation stone for five of the eight projects directly, while for the remaining three he did it through video-conferencing.

An official release here said at a time when the world economy has taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was slowly recovering from this critical situation, the State government, in a bid to upgrade the industrial development and to make Tamilnadu the leading State in industry, has been taking various steps.

In line with this, Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for CapitaLand’s International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road near Pallavaram in Chengalpet district involving an investment of Rs 1,500 crore (generate 23,000 jobs), Tata Chemicals Silica manufacturing facility at Cuddalore Sipcot Industrial Park (Rs 350 crore investment, 300 jobs), Electrical and electronic spare parts manufactuing facility by Japan-based Nissei Electric (Rs 105 crore investment, 160 jobs) and Auto spare parts making facility by Japan’s Usui Susira (Rs 100 crore investment, 100 jobs) at Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, Exhaust making system for diesel engines by Dinex (Rs 100 crore investment, 300 jobs) at Mahindra World City in Chengalpet, Lead parts manufacturing facility for auto industry by Steel Shoppe (Rs 150 crore investment, 300 jobs) in Kancheepuram district, Textile processing unit by MRC Mills at Cuddalore Sipcot Industrial Park (Rs 47 crore investment, 550 jobs) and medical equipment making facility by Sr Raajarajeshwari Life Care, involved in manufacturing of medical items for Covid-19 prevention at Kambur in Villuppuram district (Rs 16 crore investment, 160 jobs).

He also laid the foundation stone for Rs 250 crore aero hub project at Aerospace Park at Oragadam in Kancheepuram. He also launched commercial operations of 11 industrial projects for which MoUs were signed in Global Investors Meet 2015 and 2019.

While eight projects were launched directly, three were done through video-conferencing. It included wind mill blade manufacturing facility by US-based TPI Composites at CapitaLand IT park, Glovis Hyundai’s Knitting/Packaging unit, Japan-based Sojitz Motherson’s Industrial Park in Kancheepuram district, Textile fabrics unit by Rajapalayam Mills in Virudhunagar district, Oil Lubricants unit by Gulf Oil in Tiruvallur district, JMatadee’s warehousing facility at Kancheepuram, Hibrow Healthcare’s facility in Chengalpet district, TCS firms’ Phase-1 ICT services unit at Siruseri Sipcot Industrial Park in Chengalpet district, spinning and garment making unit by Mothi spinners, Lucky Yarn Tex and Lucky Weavess at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, construction unit by Teemage Builders in Kancheepuram and Tuticorin districts and lead spare parts making unit for auto industry by Mahindra Steel Services in Tiruvallur district.