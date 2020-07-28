TN reports 6,972 Covid cases, 1,107 from Chennai

Chennai: Continuing with the recent trend of close to 7,000 daily cases, 6972 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamilnadu today.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the State Health department this evening, 1,107 out of 6972 cases were from Chennai.

A whopping number of 59,584 persons were tested across the State today. While 4,707 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today, the State today saw 88 new deaths due to coronavirus.

In total, Tamilnadu has so far seen 2,27,688 cases, 1,66,956 discharges and 3659 deaths.

Following are district wise figures today:

Chennai – 1,107 cases

Virudhunagar – 577 cases

Thiruvallur – 486

Chengalpet, Madurai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli – 300+ cases

Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Theni, Thiruvannamalai – 200+ cases.