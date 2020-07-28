Will use ‘Gandhian weapons’ to resolve deadlock in Rajasthan: Congress

Jaipur: Amid the political deadlock in Rajasthan following rebellion from sacked Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary Avinash Pande has claimed that many among the 19 rebel MLAs were in the touch with the party leaders.

Pande, also the party’s state’s in charge, said the Congress will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state.

‘We will use all the Gandhian weapons of democracy in a peaceful manner,’ he told reporters.

He added: ‘As Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated if the need arises, he along with all the people’s representatives would plead before the President to protect the democracy.’