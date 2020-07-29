Brazil’s corona death toll touches 88,000

Chapeco: Brazil has recorded 921 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the national death toll to 88,539, officials said.

Meanwhile, tests have detected 40,816 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,483,191, said the health ministry on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19, second only to the US, both in terms of caseload and death toll.

The state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state, is the epicentre of the national outbreak, with 487,654 infections and 21,676 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 159,639 infections and 13,033 deaths, and Ceara, with 165,550 cases and 7,613 deaths.

Meanwhile, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 10 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

There were 482 patients still being treated, including 25 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 78,944 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 84,060 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.