Education to undergo big changes as Centre unveils New Educational Policy

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet today approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the Human Resources Development Ministry as Education Ministry.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it is important as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy of the country.

Amit Khare, Higher Education Secretary said, “Following the new education policy and reforms, we will achieve 50% Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035.”

As many students have faced problems in shifting to online learning due to Covid-19, the Ministry has introduced plans which will bring equality in education.

The students will also have the liberty to take a break during their Undergraduate programme and continue from where they have left. Basically, the Ministry has introduced a credit system like the United State of America’s Multiple entries and exit system.

Board exams will now be divided into objective and descriptive sections in order to test the knowledge of the student in the subject. In short, mugging up an answer will not get marks any longer in boards.

The Ministry announced that there will be holistic and multidisciplinary education in terms of flexiblity of subjects.

MPhil courses to be discontinued under new National Education Policy, and all the courses at undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level will be interdisciplinary.

All higher education institutions, except legal and medical colleges, will be governed by a single regulator.