FIR filed against actress in Sushant death case

Mumbai: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father lodged a complaint against actress Rhea Chakaraborty for ‘abetment to suicide’ and a FIR was filed, the focus has shifted from alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry to the Bengaluru-born actress.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, who live in Patna, have accused her of abetment to suicide, alleging that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him.

The First Information Report (FIR) also names six others including her family members. A four-member team of Patna Police has already left for Mumbai to probe the case.

This is the first time the family have gone public with their accusations. The 34-year-old actor had died by suicide last month, the police had said, reigniting a huge debate about mental health.

Rumoured to be Sushant Singh’s girlfriend, Chakraborty started her career in 2009 with MTV as a VJ hosting several shows. She made her debut in Tollywood with ‘Tuneega Tuneega’ movie.

She got her first break in Bollywood with her ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ with Yash Raj Films. In 2014, she played the role of Sonali in ‘Sonali Cable’.