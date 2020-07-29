Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most locations along border: China

New Delhi: A senior Chinese official has said the frontline troops of China and India have ‘completed’ disengagement at most locations of their border.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also said the situation on the ground is easing.

He made this statement at a briefing when a reporter from China’s official media asked him to comment on media reports that the border troops from India and China have completed the disengagement from the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Kongka Pass areas and the only area where disengagement is left to be implemented is along the Pangong Tso.

The official noted that China and India have recently conducted frequent communication through military and diplomatic channels.

The border troops of China and India have completed the disengagement in most locations in eastern Ladakh after intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels and the situation on the ground is easing, Wang said.