Nawaz Sharif not to return to Pakistan

Lahore: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, currently in London for treatment, on Tuesday informed a court here that he is unable to return to the country as his doctors have told him not to go out as he may contract due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old three-time premier is currently in London for treatment after he was diagnosed with an immune system disorder. He left for the UK in November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission to go abroad for treatment.

In his latest medical report, which he submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) through his counsel Amjad Pervaiz, doctors have recommended him to avoid going outside due to the coronavirus.

Sharif said he has low platelets counts, diabetes, heart, kidney and blood pressure related problems.

His heart is not getting an adequate supply of blood, the report says and adds that he may contract COVID-19 if he goes outside or return which may prove fatal for his life.