Tight security for landing of Rafale jets in India

Ambala: Ahead of the first batch of five Rafale jets’ landing at the Ambala air base this afternoon, police tightened the security around the air force station.

The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and were se to arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed by

officials near the Ambala Air Force Station, banning shooting of videos and photography.

The Ambala district administration has also prohibited people from flying private drones within the three-km radius of the air base.

Speaking to the media, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said shooting of videos or taking photographs of the boundary wall of the air base and its adjoining areas will remain strictly prohibited during the imposition of the prohibitory orders.