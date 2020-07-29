TN reports 6,426 Covid-19 cases, 1,117 from Chennai

Chennai: The daily Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu, which almost touched 7,000 for the past few days, came down slightly today as the State has reported 6,426 new coronavirus infections. With this, the total number of cases in Tamilnadu has touched 2,34,114.

According to the daily bulletin released by the Tamilnadu Health department, 1,117 out of 6,426 cases were from the capital city of Chennai. As a result, the total number of cases in the metropolis has touched 97,575.

While 5,927 patients were discharged today after recovery from various hospitals in the State, Tamilnadu today witnessed 82 new deaths because of the pandemic.

A whopping number of 58,818 persons were tested today. As far as the overall figures are concerned, there are 2,34,114 confirmed cases, 1,72,883 discharges and 3,741 deaths in the State as of today evening.