By-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats 24 August

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India today announced that by-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats — one each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — will be held on 24 August.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on 6 August and the election will be held on 24 August.

As per established practice, the counting of votes will be held on the same evening.

The by-polls were necessitated following the death of Beni Prasad Verma from UP and M P Veerendra Kumar from Kerala earlier this year.

While the term of Verma was till July, 2022, Kumar’s term was to end in April, 2022.