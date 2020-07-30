Ex-MLA who was booked under POCSO arrested, hospitalised

Chennai: Former Nagercoil legislator Nanjil Murugesan who went into hiding after being booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl, was finally arrested. However, he has been hospitalised after he was found having high blood pressure during a medical checkup.

“The police picked him from a farm house. When a routine medical checkup was conducted before sending him to prison, his blood pressure was found high. Following this, he has been admitted to Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital,” sources said.

It is said that the girl was raped by Murugesan, who has now been expelled by the AIADMK, in 2017 and his act came to light after the girl revealed it to the police recently.

The girl, now 15, narrated the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of Murugesan after she was traced by the police after she went missing recently.

Following this, she was produced before the Kanniyakumari district child welfare committee on Monday. She said she was molested by the former MLA and some other persons.

Based on the shocking revelation, the District Child Protection Unit lodged a complaint with the Nagercoil All Women Police, who have registered a case against Murugesan under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012).

Meanwhile, in a statement, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Murugesan had been removed from primary membership of the AIADMK for bringing disrepute to the party and tarnishing its image.