Inter stays second with win over Napoli

Milan: Inter Milan completed a double-kill against Napoli in Serie A as it defeated the Coppa Italia winner 2-0 at the San Siro.

Danilo D’Ambrosio put Inter ahead in the first half while Lautaro Martinez sealed the victory after coming off the bench on Tuesday.

The away side had most of the possession, but it was Inter which broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Antonio Candreva’s cross found Cristiano Biraghi, who pulled back for D’Ambrosio to finish with a low strike.

Inter was under siege later, but goalkeeper Samir Handanovic performed well to keep a clean sheet.

The host doubled its lead in the 74th minute when Lautaro surged forward and released a missile that flew into the far corner.

Elsewhere, Atalanta continued its unbeaten run with a comeback 2-1 win over Parma.

Ruslan Malinovskyi’s free-kick wiped put Dejan Kulusevski’s opener, and Alejandro Gomez scored the winner in the 84th minute. Inter is second on the Serie A table with 79 points, one ahead of third-placed Atalanta.

The two teams meet in the final round on Saturday, with the runner-up spot (to winner Juventus) in the league up for grabs.