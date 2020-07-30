Maharashtra extends lockdown till 31 August, but malls can reopen

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday night extended the lockdown in the state till 31 August, with a gradual easing as part of ‘Mission Begin Again’.

The order also stated certain relaxations and phase-wise opening in an attempt to contain Covid-19 spread in the state.

The announcement came after Centre’s Unlock 3 guidelines announced earlier in the day, keeping in mind the activities permitted and those prohibited outside containment zones across the country.

As per the order, malls and market complexes without cinema halls, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pm from 5 August. Wearing a mask and following social distancing norms is mandatory.

However, kitchens of food courts and restaurants will be allowed to operate in the malls where only home delivery will be permitted.