Sonia chairs meetings of MPs; offfers support to Stalin

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today chaired a virtual meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs and discussed the ‘current political situation and Covid-19.’ The meeting was attended by senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram.

Meanwhile, she has written to DMK president M K Stalin extending her party’s support to the fight for educational advancement of the Backward Classes.

Sonia said she had, in a letter dated 3 July, strongly urged the Centre to extend reservation to OBC candidates under the All-India Quota for UG/PG medical courses in State and Union Territories’ medical colleges.

A few days ago, Stalin had sought the support of leaders across the country, for the “war to protect social justice and to provide equality of status and opportunity to communities which were discriminated against for centuries”.

He had written a letter in this regard to leaders including Sonia Gandhi, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.