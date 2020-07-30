SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive

Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested Covid-19 positive.

Rajamouli confirmed the news on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless.

The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors, read Rajamouli’s tweet.

In a separate tweet, the filmmaker expressed eagerness to donate his plasma for the purpose of finding a treatment for the virus.

Rajamouli is busy with RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.