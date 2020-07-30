Stop ‘illegal’ movement of your citizens: India to Nepal

New Delhi: India has urged Nepal to prevent its citizens from ‘illegally’ visiting the Indian territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji.

In a letter to the Nepali administration, an Indian official earlier this month said that Nepalese people in groups wanting to ‘illegally’ enter into these Indian regions would create problems for both the countries, said reports.

The Deputy District Commissioner of Dharchula, Anil Shukla, in his letter dated 14 July also urged the Nepali authorities to share information with the Indian authorities about such activities, Himalayan Times reported.

In its reply, the Nepalese authorities said that the movement of its citizens in the areas is ‘natural’ as the regions belong to the country.

‘We have received a letter and phone call regarding India’s decision to prohibit Nepalis from crossing into the territories,’ Sharad Kumar Pokhrel, Chief District Officer of Darchula, Nepal, was quoted as saying.