TN reports 5,864 new cases, 1,175 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today saw further decrease in its daily coronavirus infections, as 5,864 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the State today.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the State Health department this evening, 1,175 out of 5,864 cases were from the capital city of Chennai.

As many as 5,295 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery, while Tamilnadu today saw 97 new deaths due to the pandemic.

In total, there are 2,39,978 cases, 1,78,178 discharged and 3,838 deaths in Tamilnadu. The districts of Chengalpet, Coimbatore and Thiruvallur today witnessed 300+ cases.

Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ranipet, Theni, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar today reported 200+ cases.