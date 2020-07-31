10 die in Andhra after consuming sanitiser

Ongole: Ten people including three beggars died in Kurichedu mandal headquarter town in Prakasam district in the last three days, including seven who died today.

It is said that after having country liquor they fell ill and succumbed to death.

Reports say that all of them have been rushed to government hospital.

During this coronavirus induced lockdown many people became desperate for the liquor and consumed hand sanitiser.

This trend of consuming hand sanitiser cropped up across the State since coronavirus broke out, according to reports.

The first death was reported on Wednesday, followed by three on Thursday. Seven more died by Friday morning. The deceased were aged between 25 and 65.

The police are trying to ascertain if the victims had consumed the sanitiser raw or mixing with some other liquid.