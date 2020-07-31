5,881 new Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths in TN

Chennai: As many as 5,881 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamilnadu today. According to the daily bulletin issued by the State Health department this evening, 1,013 out of 5,881 cases were from Chennai.

A whopping number of 58,350 persons were tested across the State today. While 5778 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in Tamilnadu, the State today saw 97 new deaths.

In total, there are 2,45,859 coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu, 1,83,956 have been discharged so far and the State has seen 3935 deaths.

As far as districts are concerned, Kancheepuram has registered 485 cases, while the districts of Chengalpet, Ranipet, Thiruvallur and Virudhunagar have posted 300+ cases. Theni, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli have reported 200+ cases.