Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has broken her silence on his death. In an interview to Republic TV, she has said that Sushant could not have been ‘depressed’.

She said, ‘Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.’

She added: ‘How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary… He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name… it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.’

She revealed that Sushant maintained a diary where he wrote about his five-year plan and even went on to achieve everything he wanted later. She also hoped that people remember Sushant as a hero and not as a depressed guy.