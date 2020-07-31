‘Parents should monitor online classes of school students’

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has issued detailed guidelines for online education for schools in the State, based on those issued by the National Council of Educational Research and Training recently.

The guidelines mandate that teachers set aside five minutes in each session for warm up, exercise and creative activities. A government circular also said parents must ensure adult supervision before providing gadgets like smart phones and laptops with data connectivity to wards.

A teacher may take a maximum of six classes a day subject to a maximum of 28 classes a week, the order said and added that classes may be scheduled between 9 am to 5 pm on working days. All other electronic communication regarding online classes or assignments must be restricted to between 8 am to 6 pm.

The government has said that no online classes may be scheduled for pre-primary classes, not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes a day for students in classes 1-8 and not more than four such sessions for students in classes 9-12 in a day.

Teachers have been asked to inform students about the schedule two days ahead and have a five-minute warm-up session at the start of classes. Further, teachers have been instructed to design the classes based on the overall physical, mental and emotional well being of students.