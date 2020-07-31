Plus One results declared, 96% students pass

Chennai: Results for the plus one board exams have been announced and this year the pass percentage is 96.

Compared to last year the pass percentage has increased by one per cent. Over seven lakh students have taken the plus one exam.

The plus one exams commenced on 4 March and concluded on 23 March. The Tamilnadu Board had to cancel the final exam which was scheduled for 26 March following the outbreak of pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Last year, the Directorate of Government E xaminations announced the class 11 results on 8 May 2019. The pass percentage last year was 95.

The Directorate of Government Examninations also announced the results for the plus two re-exam in which 519 students appeared. The Board had conducted the re-exam on 27 July.