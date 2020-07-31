Prince of Arcot extends Bakrid greetings

Chennai: On the occasion of ‘Eid-Al-Adha (Bakrid),’ the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, extended his greetings to Muslims and wished all his ‘brothers and sisters’ of different communities, ‘Eid Mubarak.’

“We should be thankful to God that this day we are alive to experience the happy event of ‘Eid.’ But, let us not forget those who are not amongst us – those innocents, who were the recent victims of Covid-19 and other natural calamities, terrorism, war and poverty,” he said in a statement here.

“The year 2020, deprived the Muslims in the country to offer their ‘Eid’ prayers at mosques in congregation. Even, pilgrims at this year’s Hajj are limited to ten thousand only. Normally, the annual Hajj attracts 2.5 million and odd pilgrims to perform the holy pilgrimage, but due to Covid-19, Saudi authorities restricted the numbers,” the Prince of Arcot said.

“On this joyous occasion of ‘Eid,’ let us pray to the Almighty Allah to eradicate the deadly invisible virus, Covid-19 from the world and bring cheers in our hearts”, he added.