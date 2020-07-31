Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for ‘routine tests and investigations’. According to the hospital, she was admitted to the private facility at 7 pm.

Dr D S Rana, chairman of the hospital’s board of management, said, “Her condition is currently stable”.

Back in February, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of stomach ache. SGRH has been Gandhi’s go-to hospital for any health issue.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting with party’s Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them.

The meeting was organised through video conference in which its top leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram attended.