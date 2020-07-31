Spreading message through music

Dopedaddy & Stony Psyko are dropping yet another track titled Vishama, from their upcoming album ‘Mapulz’.

Vishama is a Tamil track that speaks to the true reality of our country. Vishama which means poison, highlights the brutality of situations due to negligence, inequality, and injustice.

The song is written and performed by both Rajesh Radhakrishnan aka Dopedaddy and Tony Sebastian aka Stony Psyko. The lyrics of Vishama showcase various scenarios playing out today, where people have lost their humanity.

Checkout this chat about Vidhama:

Q: Tell us something about Vishama?

A: Vishama means Poison. But in this track we are talking about the various types of poisonous activities that are happening in our country. From the North to the South, from the East to the West every day we are getting poisoned by some news. Its right that we take immediate action when its needed than turning blind towards it.

Q: How many songs is the album going to have?

A: The MapulZ album consists of 10 Multilingual tracks which is set to release in the month of August, 2020.

Q: What are you trying to give out as a message through the song ?

A: The message we want to deliver thru this song is that we should stop killing our own in the name of class, caste, race and religion and start treating everyone equally cause Every life is important.

Q: Who came up with the concept?

A: The idea of this concept came from the recent incidents that’s been occurring in our country such as industrialization on agricultural lands, Farmers suicide, rapes, educational scams, air pollution, water pollution and the list goes on. We really wanted to create awareness thru this track

to make people understand that we need to preserve our mother Earth also for the coming generations.

Q: The duo has been making songs together, what came to your mind while penning the lyrics?

A: While writing the lyrics we wanted to speak about the real facts but at the same time we didn’t want to mention the real names as it can hurt someone’s feelings. We did a lot of research for this track. We were totally in a different zone till we finished this track and also this is our favourite track from the album as it defines who Dopeadelicz is.

Q:Why did you choose to put out the song in Tamil ?

A: It’s always interesting writing in Tamil as its our mother tongue. Being a Mumbaikar Tamilian, our heart is always in the south.