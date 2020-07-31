TN colleges to commence online classes from 3 August

Chennai: Following schools, which have adopted to online classes in view of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, colleges in Tamilnadu will start virtual sessions from Monday (3 August).

A decision in this regard was taken at anonline meeting Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan had with Vice-Chancellors of State universities to discuss reopening of colleges, reducing the syllabus and awarding marks for cancelled exams. Higher Education Secretary Apoorva and others took part.

“At the meeting, it was decided to begin online classes for second and third year students from 3 August,” officials said and added that as per the decision, the academic year will start throughout the State on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a bid to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), the Tamilnadu Higher Education Department has decided to abolish the two-shift system in 50 recently-established government arts and science colleges.

Also, a Government Order said, “Interaction and spending more time with teachers will be an avenue for students to identify their abilities.”

Stating that the students can participate in various sports activities and skill development programmes, it added: “It would also avoid health issues like anemia among students. Further, more involvement in academics in turn will pave way for quality education and enhanced employment.”