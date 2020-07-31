Veteran Tamil writer Kandasamy dies

Chennai: Veteran Tamil writer and documentary filmmaker Sa Kandasamy died in Chennai today due to heart attack. He was 81. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

According to sources, he was unwell for sometime and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He suffered heart attack this morning and breathed his last, they added.

A prolific Tamil writer and critic, Kandasamy was keen on what’s happening around him, particularly in the cultural and social landscape of Tamilnadu.

He won Sahitya Akademy award for ‘Visaranai Commission’ novel in 1998.