Genoa survive in Serie A

Rome: The 2019-20 Italian Serie A season concluded with Genoa avoiding relegation while Lecce returning to Serie B, joining Brescia and SPAL.

The focus of the last match day was the relegation battle between Genoa and Lecce, who were placed 17th and 18th respectively with only one point separating the two sides, reports Xinhua news agency.

Genoa just needed a win to secure safety and they succeeded with a 3-0 home victory over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Grifone were up by three goals before the break, thanks to Toni Sanabria’s brace and Cristian Romero’s header.

Despite being a player down in the second half, Genoa held firm to keep a clean sheet while Sofyan Amrabat and Francesco Cassata from each side saw red in the dying minutes.

Genoa’s victory made the result between Lecce and Parma meaningless as Lecce finished their Serie A campaign with a 3-4 home defeat.

In Sunday’s other Serie A matches, Fiorentina dominated SPAL 3-1, Udinese edged past Sassuolo 1-0, and Bologna shared the spoils with Torino at 1-1.