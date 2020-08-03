Janhvi to act in Hindi remake of Helen

Malayalam thriller Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, will be remade in Hindi by producer-director Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi will play the lead role in the Hindi version and step into the shoes of Anna Ben from the original. Vineeth Sreenivasan, who had produced Helen, has shared the news on his social media page.

Helen revolves around the life of an ordinary suburban girl who suddenly disappears, leaving her loved ones desperately searching for her as she faces the ultimate battle: the one for her life. The the film will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor with Zee Studios.

The pre-production work is currently on and the team plans to go on floors sometime in the first quarter of 2021.