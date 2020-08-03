Kaithi going places

Karthi starrer Kaithi, directed by Logesh Kanagaraj, will be screened in the International Indian Film Festival Toronto (IIFFT) this year on 12 August 12 (6 PM).

Kaithi is about Dilli, a just-released convict in the position to help the police department in its big haul of narcotics mafia.

Despite it’s action-packed premise the father-daughter angle in the film too was much appreciated.

Alongside Kaithi, there is Trance from Malayalam and Jersey from Telugu which will be screened in the film festival.

Director of Kaithi Lokesh Kanagaraj shared this news with elation on his Twitter.

This film festival is a 7-day long affair from August 9 to August 15.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next is Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master.