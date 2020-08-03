Tamilnadu reports 5,609 Covid-19 cases, 109 deaths

Chennai: For the first time ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Tamilnadu, the State today recorded 109 deaths in a day, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus to 4,241.

Officials said many of these deaths were due to comorbidities. The State today reported 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases in Tamilnadu has touched 2,63,222.

The capital city of Chennai today witnessed 1,021 new cases, according to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening. The total number of cases in the metropolis now stands at 1,02,985.

On the positive side, as many as 5,800 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu after recovery today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 2,02,283.