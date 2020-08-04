Covid-19 cases steadily come down in Chennai

Chennai: The number of Covid-19 cases in the city has decreased. The highest number of cases is in Kodambakkam where 1,357 persons are hospitalised.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 in the city continues to be 86 per cent and the active cases is 12 per cent.

The death rate is 2.11 per cent with 2,176 persons succumbing to the infection.

The pandemic has affected more men than women, as per data, 59.17 per cent of the patients have been male and 40.83 per cent are female.

The viral infection has contracted mostly persons in the age group of 30-39 by 18.51 per cent.

The Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break up of places which have Covid-19.

A hot spot, Anna Nagar has 1,250 patients testing positive, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar has 931 cases of Covid-19, Adyar has 944 active cases and the neighbourhood of Ambattur has 1,334 patients hospitalised.

There are 900 active cases in Teynampet and 931 cases in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar.

The neighbourhood of Manali has the least number of infected patients, that is 113 cases.

It may be noted that Teynampet has the highest death toll in the city with 330, followed by Royapuram with 261 deaths.

Royapuram which was one of the most dangerous areas for the viral infection is now showing high recovery with 10,334 patients testing negative.

Anna Nagar had 10,270 persons recovering and Kodambakkam had 10,352 persons overcoming the viral infection.