Covid-19: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad goes into self-isolation

Chennai: Union IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he has gone into self-isolation as per protocol as he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening.

Shah, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, is currently in a hospital.

‘Friends! I’m absolutely fine. To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I’m working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise. Also reading books & enjoying classical music,’ Prasad tweeted.

Earlier, Union Minister Babul Supriyo too had tweeted that he is going into self-isolation since he had met Shah a day before.