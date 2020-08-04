Covid death toll in Pondy climbs to 57

Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry is slowly but steadily witnessing increase in its Covid-19 cases and deaths.

As many as 168 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the aggregate in the union territory to 4,146. The death toll has touched 57.

According to a statement from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar today, the overall active cases in the Union Territory was 1,552 and the total number of people who tested positive for the virus were 4,146.

He said 96 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Of the 42,322 samples tested so far in the Union Territory, 37,719 came out negative and results of examination of the remaining samples were awaited.