DMK legislator to join BJP?

Chennai: It looks like the BJP’s dream of entering Tamilnadu Assembly is set to become a reality, with a DMK legislator reportedly getting ready to swtich loyalties to the national party.

According to sources, Ku Ka Selvam, a senior in the DMK and Thousand Lights legislator in Chennai, would quit the party and enroll himself in the BJP in the presence of its national president J P Nadda.

It is said that Selvam was disappointed with the way he was being treated iin the party lately. ‘He is upset over not getting district secretary post. He also feels he is being sidelined by new forces in the DMK.

Hence, he has decided to join the BJP’, sources added.

Recently, senior DMK leader V P Duraisamy joined the BJP, while BJP senior leader Arasakumar enrolled himself in the DMK, it may be recalled.