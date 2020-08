Chennai: The Madras High Court today directed the Tamilnadu government to ensure uninterrupted supply of eggs to school students under the nutritious noon meal scheme.

Observing that distribution of eggs should not get disturbed due to closure of schools in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the court asked the government to ask parents to come to schools to get eggs for their wards.

‘If it is not possible to distribute eggs in schools, they can be given through fair price shops,’ the court said.