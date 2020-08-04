Heavy rain warning: Red alert issued to Nilgiris

Chennai: Very heavy rain warning and a red alert have been issued to Nilgiris district. Officials have been asked to take necessary precautionary measures.

Besides Nilgiris, districts surrounding it too are expected to get rains in the next few days.

Intense rainfall is predicted in many parts of the country including Tamilnadu, Kerala, Mumbai and other areas on the west coast and in peninsular India during the next three days as the monsoon is likely to strengthen over the Arabian Sea, and a low pressure is likely to develop in Bay of Bengal.

A special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said a low pressure area was likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around 4 August (Tuesday) as per the latest analysis.