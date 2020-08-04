No public exam for classes 5 and 8: TN Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said public exams will not be conducted for classes five and eight students in the State.

Speaking to the media, he said, ‘the present system will continue. A decision on Centre’s New Education Policy will be taken only based on recommendations by an expert team set up by the Tamilnadu government,’ he added.

The Minister has said this a day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted on Monday that Tamilnadu would not allow the three-language formula of the Union government.

In a statement after holding a high-level meeting with Ministers and senior officials on the NEP at the State Secretariat here, he rejected the three language policy proposed by the Centre and said it would not be allowed in the State.

It was saddening and painful to note that the NEP has stressed on the three language policy, the Chief Minister said, adding, the State would continue to implement the two-language policy.

‘Though the NEP has proposed language policy, the AIADMK government will never ever allow it in Tamil Nadu and will continue to implement

the two-language policy’, Palaniswami added.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respect the collective sentiments of the people of the State and the political parties favouring only the two-language policy in the State.