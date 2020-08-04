TN reports 5,063 new Covid-19 cases, 1,023 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 5,063 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus infections in the State has touched 2,68,285.

Out of 5,063 new Statewide Covid-19 cases, 1,023 are from the capital city of Chennai, taking the total number of cases in the metropolis to 1,04,027.

A total number of 52,955 persons were tested today, according to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening.

As many as 6501 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the State today after recovery. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 2,08,784.

As far as the fatalities are concerned, 108 new deaths were reported in Tamilnadu today, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic to 4,349.

Coming to districts, Virudhunagar today reported 424 fresh cases, and Thiruvallur 358, while Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Theni recorded more than 200 cases.