UPSC Civil Services final results declared

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the provisional appointment list for the candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Examinations 2019.

Pradeep Singh has topped the exam. Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.

A total of 829 candidates have been selected to various Civil Services through the 2019 edition of the exam.

The final result is available on the official website of UPSC.

The UPSC has declared the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September, 2019 and the interviews or Personality Test held in February-August, 2020.

After the written examination held in September 2019, interviews for personality tests were conducted in February 2020. The list of the candidates who cleared the interviews has been released today.

