5 arrested for Cuddalore violence test positive for Covid-19

Cuddalore: Five out of more than 50 persons who were arrested for violence in Cuddalore district have been tested positive for Covid-19, sources said.

Following this, they have been isolated and it has been decided to conduct tests to others.

Violence and incidents of arson broke out in the coastal fishing hamlet of Thazhanguda in Cuddalore district during the weekend after a fisherman was waylaid and hacked to death by a gang over previous enmity late Saturday night.

Police have arrested more than 50 persons.

Sources said the deceased Madhivanan (36), was returning home in a two-wheeler, when a ten-member gang waylaid him and hacked him with sickles, knives and lethal weapons.

Madhivanan bled to death on the spot.

As the news spread, his supporters, in a retaliatory act, indulged in violence arson and rioting and also torched fishing boats, cars, two-wheelers and also ransacked houses.

Police said nearly 20 fishing boats, two-wheelers and cars were set ablaze in the violence. More than ten houses were ransacked in the violence.

Madivanan was the brother of former panchayat president Masilamani and long-standing rivalry during the panchayat elections between

the families of the present panchayat president and Masilamani had snowballed into a major issue, leading to murder and violence.

District Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav and DIG (Villupuram

Range) K Ejilearassane rushed to the spot and brought the situation

under control.