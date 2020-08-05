Acharya first look on Chiru’s birthday

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya is waiting for lockdown to get over to resume shooting. So, director Koratala Siva is now planning to unveil the first look on Chiranjeevi’s birthday (August 22).

The film’s name has already been announced but now the first look poster will have the film’s title logo as well.

Acharya is the first collaboration between Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi and produced by Niranjan Reddy in association with Ram Charan. Kajal Aggarwal will play the heroine. Acharya is expected to hit the screens in summer 2021. Mani Sharma is composing the music.