Active Coronavirus cases in Chennai dip to 11 %, recovery at 86 per cent

Chennai: Active Covid-19 cases in the city have largely reduced with 86 per cent of people affected by coronavirus recovering and just 11 per cent getting treatment.

The death rate is 2.12 per cent with 2,202 persons succumbing to the infection. As part of rapid testing, on 4 August, as many as 10,227 persons were tested for coronavirus.

A total of 1,04,027 Covid-19 cases have been recorded by the Chennai Corporation since March. Out of this, 89,969 have recovered from the viral infection and 11,856 are under treatment.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 58.99 per cent of the patients have been male and 41.01 per cent are female. The viral infection has contracted mostly persons in the age group of 30-39- 18.48 per cent.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break up of the places which have Covid-19. A hot spot, Kodambakkam has 1,349 cases and a containment zone, Anna Nagar has 1,198 patients testing positive. Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar has 952 cases of Covid-19, Adyar has 1,012 active cases and the neighbourhood of Ambattur has 1,401 patients hospitalised.

The neighbourhood of Manali has the least number of infected patients, that is 89 cases. It may be noted that Teynampet has the highest death toll in the city with 332, followed by Royapuram with 262 deaths.

Royapuram which was one of the most dangerous areas for the viral infection is now showing high recovery with 10,404 patients testing negative and Anna Nagar, the current highest hot spot had 10,432 persons recovering and Kodambakkam had 10,519 persons overcoming the viral infection.