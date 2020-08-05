Atlee, SRK film still on cards

Filmmaker Atlee, who is known for his blockbuster Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, was rumoured to be going to Bollywood.

It was said that he would direct Shahrukh, who had a lots of failures in the recent past. It was rumoured that the film is titled Changi.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to act in a new film directed by Rajkumar Hirani and he has pulled out of Atlee’s project.

It has now been revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be working in both the films. It seems that both shootings are planned at the same time after the lockdown.

The official announcement of the two films is said to be made 2 November on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.