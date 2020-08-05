CM starts tour of southern districts

Chennai: Chief Minister Edppadi K Palaniswami will be leaving for Salem today evening.

Sources said he will take the Kallakurichi route to reach Salem. As many as 520 cops will be on duty.

It may be noted that Palaniswami will visit southern districts of the State and review the coronavirus prevention measures on 6 and 7 August.

His visit will include Madurai, Dindugal and Tenkasi districts. Palaniswami will hold a review meeting with three District Collectors at the Tirunelveli Collector Office on 7 August.

Sources said that the preventive measures taken to control the spread of Covid-19 and further course of action will be discussed during the meeting.

Palaniswami will also inaugurate the bridge built across